Leicester City Reportedly Interested In Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Leicester City are interested in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The 21-year-old centre-back is coming to the end of a two-season loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach from Chelsea.

Andreas Christensen has drawn the attention of City, Southampton, Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as admirers from Germany, Spain and Italy, the Daily Mail have reported.

The 6ft 2in defender has played regularly for Gladbach over the past two years, making 59 Bundesliga appearances and 14 in the Champions League and Europa League.

Christensen has 11 caps for his country, where he plays alongside City keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

