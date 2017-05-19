Leicester News: Wilfred Ndidi admits Foxes are on mission after Tottenham thrashing – Daily Star
Daily Star
Leicester News: Wilfred Ndidi admits Foxes are on mission after Tottenham thrashing
Daily Star
WILFRED NDIDI says angry Leicester are on a mission to vent their fury after their Spurs humiliation. 0. By Dave Armitage / Published 19th May 2017. Wilfred Ndidi GETTY. Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester in January from Genk. Last season's champion …
