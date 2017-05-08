Lekki Free Zone: Lagos invests $4bn on infrastructure

The Lagos State Government on Monday said that the net value of infrastructure at the Lekki Free Zone stood at $4bn. The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Rotimi Ogunleye, disclosed this in Alausa at the ongoing ministerial briefing to commemorate Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office. Ogunleye said that 116 investors […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

