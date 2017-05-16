Lesotho King Letsie hails Mugabe’s ‘wise guidance and astute leadership’ – News24
|
News24
|
Lesotho King Letsie hails Mugabe's 'wise guidance and astute leadership'
News24
Zimbabwe's bond notes are being smuggled just over the border and traded on the black market, a report says. Mugabe minister warns Zuma against 'copying' Zim's 'land reform agenda' · Standard Bank lends Zim $120m to help ease power crisis · Family …
