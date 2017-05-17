Lesotho King to consult Mugabe on elections – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Lesotho King to consult Mugabe on elections
NewsDay
VISITING Lesotho King Letsie III, born David Mohato Bereng Seeiso, is reportedly on a mission to consult President Robert Mugabe and members of his inner circle on election management as the mountain kingdom prepares for crunch polls in June this year, …
King Letsie III engages President
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!