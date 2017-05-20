Less is more on ‘Something Else,’ The Cranberries’ greatest hits resurrected

The Cranberries recently decided to revisit their storied catalog on Something Else by stripping down their biggest tracks to a more raw, acoustic form, as accompanied by a string quartet.

The post Less is more on ‘Something Else,’ The Cranberries’ greatest hits resurrected appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

