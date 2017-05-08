Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lessons in the Cross Rivers State electrocution accident –Fashola

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

•Burden of preventing buildings under power lines rests with all of us Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, has said that while the Cross Rivers State electrocution accident is regrettable and the consequences very saddening, they were clearly man-made and avoidable. He added that if Nigeria must learn any lessons from the accident, it is to honestly and truthfully admit that it occurred as a result of non-compliance with laws and regulations. And if there is a time to learn the lesson, he argued that there can be no more auspicious moment than now.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.