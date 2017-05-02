Let’s Dance – Tyson Fury Accepts Anthony Joshua’s Challenge to Fight Him After Victory Over Klitschko
Celebrated Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, who called out Tyson Fury after his sensational victory over Wladimir Klitschko, may be set to fight the boxing champion. Tyson Fury on Sunday accepted the challenge issued by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua following the Londoner’s title victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua, who stopped the Ukrainian in the 11th …
The post Let’s Dance – Tyson Fury Accepts Anthony Joshua’s Challenge to Fight Him After Victory Over Klitschko appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!