LG boss bemoans failed rural roads, lauds Okowa

CHAIRMAN of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Chuks Oseme has bemoaned the problem that the deteriorating condition of roads in the local government has brought to the people of the area with a call for full appreciation of the problem so that the it can be fully understood.

Oseme spoke while playing host to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who visited the local government to commission the rehabilitated Issele-Uku main access road, and other road projects.

Observing that the Issele-Uku Access Road is the last link of transportation network to most communities in the hinterland, the Council Chairman said the permanent or seasonal absence of this vital road has remained a crucial factor in terms of access to basic services such as education, primary health-care, water supply, local markets and economic opportunities for the surrounding ural communities.

“Road deterioration in our communities has always been due to lack of maintenance culture which is compounded with the rugged terrain of our environment that is marred with erosion glitches. This problem has been discussed at length and the result of lack of maintenance has been well defined and quantified. Nevertheless, the extent of the problem is not fully appreciated and the solutions are still commonly understood,” Oseme said.

The post LG boss bemoans failed rural roads, lauds Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

