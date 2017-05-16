LG Electronics assures 70% energy saving with Gencool dual inverter AC

By Emeka Aginam

The introduction of the All New Gencoool Airconditioner will help consumers save as much as 70% on electricity consumption with an increased cooling capacity of 40% thereby reducing bills., the General Manager Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Cholyong Park has assured.

The new product, he said, has proved the company’s determination to offer Nigerians with cutting edge technological products that addresses their distinctive needs.

Park, who spoke recently during the unveiling of the dual Inverter technology in Lagos said that the new product is expected to solve the problem of the current demand of consumers seeking energy efficient products.

He said that the new product features a dual inverter compressor with 10 Year Warranty that helps users enjoy benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time. Other unique features of the new product, according to him will include its variable speed compressor which is designed to save energy by 70% by constantly adjusting the compressor speed to maintain desired temperature level thereby reducing energy costs.

Unlike the conventional AC’s that cannot operate at lower speed due to constant rotation, he explained that the new product has faster cooling technology which operates at higher speed with more stability, cooling air up to 40 % faster. According to him, the product features a 40% torque vibration reduction resulting in the quietest operation of outdoor unit.

The 15 degrees tilted skew fan minimizes the surface friction of the blade when in contact with the air.

“The All New Gencool Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor’s speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor”, he said.

Commenting further on the new product, Park said, “Clean, fresh air is essential for good health; LG is committed to providing advanced technologies that are energy efficient and ecofriendly. The product comes with multi-protection filter that removes up to 99.99% particles providing a safer living environment and is capable of making a big difference to air quality in the home.

“The All New Gencool can run on the 0.7 KVA Generators popularly referred to as “I pass my neighbour.

“This AC meets the demands of customers who want to use Air Conditioners in Nigeria with small capacity generators as well as inverter/solar; it comes fully loaded with innovative technologies for convenience and optimum performance”.

Also speaking, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Limited said “The LG Aall New Gencool Airconditioner operates at low sound levels, due tocompany’s unique skew fan and dual inverter compressor which eliminates unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation. “This product also allows homes with small capacity generators to continue to use household appliances together with the air conditioner without disruption.

“ At LG, we understand that durability is just as important as strong performance; the AC comes backed by 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor.

