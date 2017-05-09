Pages Navigation Menu

LG Electronics unveils dual inverter tech Gencool

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

LG ELECTRONICS has introduced its advanced all new Gencool Airconditioner with Dual Inverter technology into the Nigerian Market. The South Korean firm proves they are determined to offer Nigerians with cutting edge technological products that addresses their distinctive needs. With the current demand of consumers seeking Energy efficient products, the introduction of the Airconditioner is […]

