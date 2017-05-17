LG pensioners in Benue decry 70 months unpaid benefits

By Peter Duru

RECENTLY, aggrieved local government pensioners took to the streets of Makurdi the Benue State capital to protest backlog of about 70 months of unpaid entitlements being owed them by successive governments in the state.

The protesters who converged on the platform of Coalition of Local Government Retirees, were made up retired primary school teachers and local government staff in the 23 local government areas of the state, displayed several placards to express their grievances.

Some of the placards read “pay us, our children are being thrown out of schools”, “we have served the state please pay us our due” and “our members are dying because we cannot pay hospital bills or buy drugs.”

Led by one Michael Vambe, the pensioners ended up at the entrance of the Benue State Government House where they were received by the Benue state Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu. Lamenting their condition, Vambe explained that they were forced to embark on the protect owing to the failure of successive governments to address their plight.

Vambe, who lauded the Samuel Ortom led administration for the bold initiative to commence the payment of the huge backlog of entitlements with the monthly release of N200million to clear the debt however lamented that the effort was being frustrated by bureaucracy.

Frustration by bureaucracy

He said, “We want to appreciate you for directing that we should be placed on a monthly pension which started in February 2016. Regrettably, since we were placed on pension in February 2016 alongside our counterparts who have been on pension in the local government so that both of us will be on the same payroll in subsequent payments that has not been adhered to by the bureaucracy.

Since then, The first to third payments were made but the Ministry of Finance subsequently part paid N100million to us contrary to the N200million you directed them to pay on a monthly basis and after four months nothing has been paid till date.”

Vambe lamented that they had been subjected to untold hardship due to the actions of the officials of the Ministry of Finance.

He noted that majority of the pensioners who were drawing their benefits directly from the Bureau for Local Governments were being paid as at when due, “but same is not the case of some of us.”

He regretted that previous administrations in the state compounded their plight by failing to do the needful which gave rise to the huge backlog.

“We are actually not blaming this administration for our plight because if other administrations had initiated this type of bold initiative we wouldn’t have been in this pitiable situation we have found ourselves.

Today we have backlog of arrears dating back to 2010 which have not been paid even after the retirees were captured. The present government initiated payments for us in 2016 but the Ministry of Finance is frustrating the directive of the Governor.”

“While we await further government action on the backlog the previous government failed to pay us we also ask that the disparities in the payment of old and new retirees which is also a source of concern to us all should be addressed since the present administration has taken the bold initiative to resolve the lingering problem.

“We wish government to note that since we were placed on monthly pension, the order is that arrears is paid alongside because as at today our arrears stands between 70 and 24 months. Regrettably all ministries and parastatals have paid their retirees who retired same time with us, why are we made an exception, have we offended the gods of the land? We are suffering and have no strength to cater for ourselves and families, our children have been chased out of school, we cannot feed well and cannot afford our routine drugs which have made life miserable and unbearable for all of us leading to the death of many of our members.”

They urged the government to take decisive step to address the situation with emphasis on the prompt release of the N200million the Governor directed at the inception of the government.

“We also wish to note that the N200million the Governor directed we should be placed on monthly could not go round because some of our members who were captured at retirement are currently not benefiting from it.

We have some of these groups of persons in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and all of 2015 and 2016. We urged the government to approve more N70 million so that these persons can also be placed on pension like us..

Responding to the demands of the retirees, Mr. Abounu who sympathized with them assured that the state government would address all the concerns and issues they raised.

Abounu said, “no one can blame you for taking to the street to protest, because it was outright callousness for the immediate past administration to abandon you who gave your all to the development of this state for yet to be explained reasons.

It was when we discovered this anomaly that Governor Samuel Ortom personally directed that N200 million be released monthly to pay you because he saw and knew the pains you were going through with your family.

“I want to plead and assure you that if that directive was not strictly adhere to by officials in the ministry, the government would be left with no other option but to sanction anyone found to have a hand in that act.”

