LG Polls: Lagos PDP Vows To Overrun APC

by OLAJIDE FABAMISE, Lagos
Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the factional chairman of the party in the state  Mr Segun Adewale has vowed to wrest power from the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) by sweeping the forthcoming council poll.
Adewale who stated this in parley with teeming party faithful at the PDP secretariat in Lagos alleged that Chief Bode George and the Markafi faction were out to thwart that by their recent cross to the new party Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) .
He stressed that there are plans by the Chief Bode George/Markafi faction to convert the secretariat to APDA’s, noting that  the Police were also stationed to effect the plans Members of the party wielding placards at the gathering state their detest for the development in the party.
The inscriptions in the placards includes; “PDP Lagos is United Aeroland is our Chairman”, “Bode George leave PDP alone”, “PDP Lagos  Aeroland ‘D’ Authentic Chairman”, “PDP Lagos is United under the leadership of Aeroland”, “PDP is not divided,PDP is one under O-Otunba,S-Segun, A-Adewale Aeroland.
“Chief Bode George led some people to APDA and also call on the Police  to take over PDP secretariat,claiming he is the one that pays the rent  here,then we insist that if at all they want us out of here at least  they must give us six months quit notice and we would leave.

