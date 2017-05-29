LG secretariat set ablaze over APC primaries

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Protests over the conduct of All Progressives Congress, APC, local government council primaries snowballed, Saturday night, into the burning of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Secretariat, in FESTAC Town.

The development came as party insiders disclosed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other chieftains of the party have initiated moves to pacify aggrieved members and proffer solution to the crisis.

As part of preparations ahead of the July 22 local governments election, Lagos State chapter of APC, on Saturday, held its primary election to nominate its chairmanship candidates in the 20 Local Government areas and the 37 Local Council Development areas, LCDAs, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The gathering, however, subsequently degenerated into violence as party delegates rose up against alleged moves to impose some persons as candidates.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that irate youths, Saturday evening, stormed the Amuwo-Odofin secretariat and set it on fire to protest what they alleged as an attempt by the party leadership in the council to impose and present unpopular candidate for the forthcoming council polls.

A source told Vanguard that some offices in the chairman’s block were completely burnt, especially the press and public relations unit.

“Not one pin, not one document was left behind in our office,” a staff in the local government secretariat told Vanguard yesterday.

