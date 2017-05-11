LG staff gets life jail for raping minor
LocaL government worker in Ekiti State, Mr Ojo Ayodele, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) by an Ado-Ekiti High Court. Ayodele, who abducted the minor from Ijero-Ekiti, took her to a secret location in the town where he subjected her to continuous sexual assault for 21 […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!