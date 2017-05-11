Pages Navigation Menu

LG staff gets life jail for raping minor

Posted on May 11, 2017

LocaL government worker in Ekiti State, Mr Ojo Ayodele, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) by an Ado-Ekiti High Court. Ayodele, who abducted the minor from Ijero-Ekiti, took her to a secret location in the town where he subjected her to continuous sexual assault for 21 […]

