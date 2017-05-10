LG worker arrested for assaulting 15 year old girl

An Ekiti State High Court, Ado-Ekiti, has sentenced a local government worker, Ojo Ayodele, to life imprisonment for abducting and defiling a 15-year-old girl. Ayodele was accused of abducting the teenager in Ijero-Ekiti and taking her to a secret location in the town where he subjected her to continuous s*xual assault for 21 days. The …

The post LG worker arrested for assaulting 15 year old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

