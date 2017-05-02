Pages Navigation Menu

LG workers boycott May Day rally in Kwara

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Kwara State chapter, yesterday boycotted the 2017 May Day rally held in Ilorin, the state capital. The workers, who spread across the 16 local government areas of the state, are being owed up to nine months salary arrears. The aggrieved […]

