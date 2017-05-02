Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen to start in UK court

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Libya’s 67 billion dollars sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale (SocGen) in London’s High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid 58.5 million dollars in bribes to secure business from the fund.   The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), is pursuing SocGen in relation to five trades totalling 2.1 billion […]

The post Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen to start in UK court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.