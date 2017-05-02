Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen to start in UK court

Libya’s 67 billion dollars sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale (SocGen) in London’s High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid 58.5 million dollars in bribes to secure business from the fund. The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), is pursuing SocGen in relation to five trades totalling 2.1 billion […]

The post Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen to start in UK court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

