Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Life Imitating Art: Banky W Announces Engagement To Adesua Etomi

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Guys, this is not a drill…..and no this is not because of the sequel to the wedding party movie. Popular Nigerian musician, songwriter, producer and actor Banky W may have just stunned the entertainment world by this single act of love expression towards fellow Wedding party co-star and actress Adesua Etomi. He took to his…

The post Life Imitating Art: Banky W Announces Engagement To Adesua Etomi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.