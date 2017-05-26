Life must go on despite attack, says Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack on Friday, but said it should not change the way people go about their lives.

Saturday’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley will take place amid heightened security measures after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

“Tomorrow we have to play an important game and win an important trophy, but I don’t want to forget what happened in Manchester,” Conte told a press conference at Stamford Bridge.

“We are very close (in thought) to the families of the people who died in Manchester.”

Extra armed police will be on patrol outside Wembley and fans have been told to expect heightened security checks.

While Conte admits the attack in Manchester has installed a seed of apprehension in his mind, he believes it is vital for people to carry on as normal.

“I think this situation for sure creates a bit of difficulty in your mind because if you start to think we are always in danger, we have died before we die,” said the Italian.

“We must continue to fight this situation. A game of football or a concert is a moment that you must live with passion and enthusiasm.

“When this type of situation happens, for sure you are a bit scared. But we must continue to live and to face every situation in the right way.”

