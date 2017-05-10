Pages Navigation Menu

Lightning strike three persons dead while digging grave

Posted on May 10, 2017

Three men were strucked by lightning while they were digging a grave  in central Vietnam, state media reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Hung Trach District in Quang Binh province as five members of an extended family dug a grave for a recently deceased relative, police newspaper An Ninh Thu Do …

