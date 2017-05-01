Lightweights South Sudan beat Somalia, book date with Uganda Cranes

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | South Sudan completed a double over Somalia by winning 2-0 in Juba through goals from Robert Wurube and James Moga for a 4-1 overall victory in their African Nations Championship qualifier.

South Sudan now face Uganda in the second round of a national team competition unique to Africa as only home-based players are eligible.

The ties are set for July in a qualifying competition played regionally to trim travelling costs for many cash-strapped African football associations.

Belgian coach struggles in Malawi

A disappointing start for Belgian Ronny van Geneugden as coach of Malawi continued this weekend when they were eliminated from the African Nations Championship by Madagascar.

The Madagascans won the second leg 1-0 at the recently opened Bingu Stadium in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, to complete a surprise 2-0 aggregate success.

Malawi have failed to win or score in three matches under former club coach Van Geneugden since he arrived this month to succeed underachieving local Ernest Mtawali.

Tsilavina Rokotoarimaldla scored the only goal of the second leg after 48 minutes by outpacing Lucky Malata and unleashing a fierce shot past Ernest Kakhobwe.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis since he succeeded fellow Frenchman Auguste Raux this year.

The overall winners face Mozambique in a national team competition unique to Africa with only home-based footballers eligible.

Concerned that many African national squads were dominated by Europe-based stars, CAF introduced the Nations Championship in 2008 and there have been four editions.

DR Congo won the competition twice and Tunisia and Libya once.

Earlier, Mauritius drew 1-1 in the Seychelles to scrape through 3-2 on aggregate and book a two-leg date with Angola.

