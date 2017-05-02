Life about to take new shape – SportPesa Sh221m winner – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Life about to take new shape – SportPesa Sh221m winner
The Star, Kenya
SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri hands cheque to the jackpot winner Samuel Abisai. photo/PATRICK VIDIJA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Samuel Abisai, the winner of the Sh221 million SportPesa jackpot, was yesterday treated to a …
