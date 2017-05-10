“Lion Heart” Genevieve Nnaji wraps filming of directorial debut – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
"Lion Heart" Genevieve Nnaji wraps filming of directorial debut
Pulse Nigeria
Shot in Enugu State, "Lion Heart" features Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Chika Okpala, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu among others. Published: 28 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Genevieve Nnaji on set of "Lion Heart" play Genevieve Nnaji …
Peter Okoye sets for acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lion Heart'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!