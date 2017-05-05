Lionel Messi: Argentina forward’s ban lifted after appeal to FIFA

Lionel Messi is free to represent Argentina in their World Cup qualifiers after his four-match international ban was overturned on appeal. The 29-year-old Barcelona forward was suspended for insulting an assistant referee during a 1-0 win over Chile in March. He missed one match , Argentina’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Bolivia. A FIFA…

The post Lionel Messi: Argentina forward's ban lifted after appeal to FIFA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

