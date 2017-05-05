Lionel Messi ban lifted after Argentina successfully appeal against charge for verbally abusing assistant referee – The Independent
Lionel Messi ban lifted after Argentina successfully appeal against charge for verbally abusing assistant referee
Lionel Messi has had his four-match international ban for verbally abusing a match official lifted by Fifa after the Argentinian Football Association successfully appealed against the suspension, meaning he is eligible to play in all of their remaining …
