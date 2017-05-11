Lionel Messi Football star sets wedding date with baby mama

Pulse Nigeria

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are delighted to announce June 30th, 2017 as their wedding date! Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Ayoola Adetayo. Print; eMail · Leo Messi and his girlfriend are set to make it official play. Leo …



and more »