Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21 month prison sentence – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and his father Jorge have lost their appeal to Spain's Supreme Court against a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud. The 29-year-old, five-times world player of the year, was found guilty by a Barcelona court last …
