Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21 month prison sentence – Daily Mail

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21 month prison sentence
Daily Mail
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and his father Jorge have lost their appeal to Spain's Supreme Court against a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud. The 29-year-old, five-times world player of the year, was found guilty by a Barcelona court last
Real Madrid News: Florentino Perez to stop Angel Di Maria to BarcelonaDaily Star
Messi's Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud to standBBC News
Supreme Court upholds 21-month sentence for Barcelona's Lionel MessiESPN.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk –NAIJ.COM –SBS – The World Game –The Indian Express
all 57 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.