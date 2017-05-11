Lionel Messi set to get married in June to his long time love

Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will be getting married on June 30 to his longtime partner Antonello Roccuzzo. Messi met Antonella in their native city of Rosario in Argentina, where the ceremony will take place. The childhood sweethearts have been together for 10 years and have two children, Thiago and Mateo. It is set …

The post Lionel Messi set to get married in June to his long time love appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

