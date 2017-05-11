Lionel Messi Sets to Wed

Football icon, Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo have announced their forthcoming wedding next month.

The pair will be married on June 30 in their hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

The Barcelona star and Antonella have been together for the past ten years and have two sons together.

They plan to have a second ceremony in Barcelona as some of his teammates and numerous friends in Spain would not be able to make the 6,500-mile trip to Argentina for the first ceremony.

The ceremony in the couple’s home town has been planned to hold at the Rosario Cathedral where the Argentine captain would say “I do” to his fiancee in front of 600 guests.

The guests will then be invited to party in the suburb of Arroyo Seco, where the couple stay whenever they return to home to Argentina for holidays.

And according to Catalan TV show Arucitys de la cadena 8TV, the couple will then have a second ceremony in the city where Messi made his name, for friends who can’t make it to Argentina.

A lot has not been said about the other ceremony in Spain except that the same catering company that handled the wedding of one of Messi’s former teammates, Carles Puyol will provide food and drinks for guests at the ceremony.

Leo and his bride-to-be are expected to head out to their honeymoon at an unannounced location before the baller joins up with the rest of his teammates in July.

