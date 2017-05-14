Lionel Messi voted player of the month of April, 2017 in Spain – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Lionel Messi voted player of the month of April, 2017 in Spain
NAIJ.COM
After scoring eight goals in six League games for Barcelona, Lionel Messi has been named the La Liga's best player for the month of April 2017. The Argentine international was superb in the month of April 2017 as he scored the winning goal in his side …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!