List of English Premier League champions
List of English league champions in the Premier League era after Chelsea won the title on Friday:
2016-17: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2013-14: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2011–12: Manchester City
2010–11: Manchester United
2009–10: Chelsea
2008–09: Manchester United
2007–08: Manchester United
2006–07: Manchester United
2005–06: Chelsea
2004–05: Chelsea
2003–04: Arsenal
2002–03: Manchester United
2001–02: Arsenal
2000–01: Manchester United
1999–00: Manchester United
1998–99: Manchester United
1997–98: Arsenal
1996–97: Manchester United
1995–96: Manchester United
1994–95: Blackburn Rovers
1993–94: Manchester United
1992–93: Manchester United
Overall titles won by club
Manchester United: 20 (1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–00, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)
Liverpool: 18 (1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90)
Arsenal: 13 (1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04)
Everton: 9 (1890–91, 1914–15, 1927–28, 1931–32, 1938–39, 1962–63, 1969–70, 1984–85, 1986–87)
Aston Villa: 7 (1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–00, 1909–10, 1980–81)
Sunderland: 6 (1891–92, 1892–93, 1894–95, 1901–02, 1912–13, 1935–36)
Chelsea: 6 (1954–55, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014-15, 2016-17)
Manchester City: 4 (1936–37, 1967–68, 2011–12, 2013-14)
Newcastle United: 4 (1904–05, 1906–07, 1908–09, 1926–27)
Sheffield Wednesday: 4 (1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30)
Leeds United: 3 (1968–69, 1973–74, 1991–92)
Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 (1953–54, 1957–58, 1958–59)
Huddersfield Town: 3 (1923–24, 1924–25, 1925–26)
Blackburn Rovers: 3 (1911–12, 1913–14, 1994–95)
Preston North End: 2 (1888–89, 1889–90)
Tottenham Hotspur: 2 (1950–51, 1960–61)
Derby County: 2 (1971–72, 1974–75)
Burnley: 2 (1920–21, 1959–60)
Portsmouth: 2 (1948–49, 1949–50)
Ipswich Town: 1 (1961–62)
Leicester City: 1 (2015-16)
Nottingham Forest: 1 (1977–78)
Sheffield United: 1 (1897–98)
West Bromwich Albion: 1 (1919–20)
