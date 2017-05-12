Pages Navigation Menu

Listen To The Snippet of Davido’s “IF (Remix)” by R. Kelly

Apparently, Davido’s new strategy #backtobasics is yielding fruits. Just hours ago, the pop star or afro-fusion artist as he calls himself; shared a short clip of him playing a remixed version of his critically acclaimed hit joint “IF”; done by the legendary singer “R. Kelly”.

From the clip which is located below, it’s clear that the “Coolest Kid In Africa” couldn’t contain his excitement.

In accordance to this, we have more reasons to wait for his forthcoming album.  It will be S.I.C.K

