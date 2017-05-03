Listening to the people will refocus ANC – Mashatile – Independent Online
Listening to the people will refocus ANC – Mashatile
The ANC in Gauteng is set to embark on a “listening campaign” in an effort to win back support, because it is worried about losing the province to opposition parties in 2019. ANC provincial chairperson Paul Mashatile implored leaders to listen to the …
Gauteng ANC resolute, says party has 'lost the ability to lead' under Zuma
