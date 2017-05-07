Litecoin Value Increases by 700% As Politics Still Prevent Bitcoin From Scaling
The past few weeks have been quite remarkable for Litecoin. Although a lot of people assumed this currency to be dead in the water, that is not the case. In fact, things are heading in a very bullish direction. The Litecoin value increased by over 700%. This is due to SegWit locking in and the … Continue reading Litecoin Value Increases by 700% As Politics Still Prevent Bitcoin From Scaling
