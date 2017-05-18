Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LIVE: Beitbridge-Harare highway dualisation launch; Tokwe – Mukosi Dam commissioning – The Herald

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Herald

LIVE: Beitbridge-Harare highway dualisation launch; Tokwe – Mukosi Dam commissioning
The Herald
All is set for the launch of the Beitbridge-Harare and Harare Chirundu highways dualisation project launch at a colourful ceremony at Chaka Business Center this morning. – Pic by Kudakwashe Hunda. PRESIDENT Mugabe this morning officially launches the …
Zimbabwe's Mugabe commissions upgrade project of main truck roadXinhua

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.