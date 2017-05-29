LIVE: Make-or-break for Uganda vs USA

DAY 5 Monday

Malaysia vs Oman – Lugogo oval

Canada vs Singapore – Kyambogo oval

Uganda vs USA – Entebbe oval

While the fate of Malaysia and United States has already been determined, Uganda and Singapore will hope luck and one final big push can keep their dreams alive, while Oman and Canada will seek to confirm they are the best teams of the Kampala 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 3 tournament.

With the top two sides from this event to progress to the ICC World Cricket League Division 2, Canada and Oman will go head to head against Singapore and Malaysia respectively on Monday, while host Uganda will take on the USA.

Victories for table-topper Canada and Oman, who are separated by a fraction of a point on Net Run-Rate, will mean the two will take one step closer to their ambitions of playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The USA and Malaysia are already out of contention for promotion to Division 2, but Uganda and Singapore can make the event interesting if they can win their respective matches and Malaysia can turn the tables on Oman.

At stake is crucial ICC international match exposure plus huge technical and financial support the higher you go in the Divisions.

Points Table

Team Pld W L T NR Pts NRR Status 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.036 Meet in the final and promoted to Division Two for 2018 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.777 4 2 2 0 0 4 –0.206 Meet in the 3rd playoff and remain in Division Three 4 2 2 0 0 4 –0.544 4 1 3 0 0 2 –0.212 Meet in the 5th playoff and relegated to Division Four for 2018 4 1 3 0 0 2 –0.823

