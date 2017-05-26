LIVE: Uganda vs Oman at Kyambogo oval

Today 10am: #ICCWCL3UG Uganda vs Oman (Kyambogo oval)

Uganda will be looking for a crucial second victory as the race for the top places in the World Cricket League Division 3 tournament enters competition day 3 today.

Both Oman and Uganda have won one game, and lost one – against Canada.

FOLLOW a blow by blow account of today’s three games in the live twitter feed below:

#ICCWCL3UG Tweets



*******

Wednesday result: Uganda beats Singapore by 66 runs

Uganda 217/9 in 50 overs (Otwani 47, Ukani 46, Kayondo 41, Muhumuza 25*; Vijayakumar 2 for 39 in 10 )

Singapore – 151 ALL OUT in 44 overs (Kumarange 40, Mutreja 35; Mohammed Irfan 5 for 38 in 10, Frank Nsubuga 1 for 12 in 8 overs)

A man of the match performance with the ball by Uganda’s leading all-rounder Mohammed Irfan earned the hosts a crucial win that put their World Cricket League Division 3 title ambitions back on track.

For many moments in the Day 2 game on Wednesday at the Lake side oval in Entebbe, Singapore looked like they would deny Uganda, who were desperate after their opening day 66 run defeat by Canada. Singapore confidently batted to 132 for four after 35.5 overs, before the Ugandans unsettled them.

Irfan’s five wickets for 38 were complimented by miserly bowling by offspinning allrounder Frank Nsubuga (1 for 12 in 8 overs) as Uganda smothered the Singapore fight to snatch a 66 run win.

Uganda next take on Oman, Friday, in another match they cannot afford anything but a positive result to keep their dream of playing the final and qualifying to the WCL Division 2.

Uganda, Oman, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada and U.S.A are in Uganda battling to join Hong Kong, Namibia, Nepal, Kenya or Netherlands in Division 2.

ESPN best described what is at stake. “This time around, the competition feature six teams – Canada, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore Uganda and USA – who have been in the wilderness, hoping to return like prodigal sons back to Division One, where they once belonged.”

“On the previous two occasions that Uganda were relegated from Division Two, they bounced straight back with promotion from Division Three, at Bermuda in 2013 and Malaysia in 2014. After suffering relegation two years ago in Namibia, they are hoping to go right back up again.”

FULL SCORECARD (click here)

WCL Div 3 Table standings as at May 25, 2017

**By Louis Jadwong and additional reporting ESPN, Wikipedia

