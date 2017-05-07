LIVE: Zuma speaks to stakeholders ahead of Vuwani community meeting – News24
|
News24
|
LIVE: Zuma speaks to stakeholders ahead of Vuwani community meeting
News24
President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to announce a new decision over municipal boundary disputes in Vuwani, Limpopo. LIVE NEWS FEED. Jump to bottom. Last Updated at 13:35. 13:32. Copy URL: Share Icon. Vuwani residents are getting impatient, they …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!