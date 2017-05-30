Liverpool Agree Terms To Sign Chelsea’s Striker Dominic Solanke

Liverpool have agreed terms to sign Dominic Solanke, who will officially join the club on July 1.

The 19-year-old striker will join Liverpool from Chelsea when his contract with the West London club expires at the end of June.

He spent last season at Stamford Bridge as he tried to force his way into the starting XI after spending the 2015/16 campaign at Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem.

Dominic Solanke has agreed terms with the Anfield club after refusing to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge amid concern over a lack of first-team opportunities. Solanke’s current deal expires this summer but, as he is younger than 24, Liverpool will have to pay Chelsea a compensation fee to be decided by a tribunal. The fee is expected to be in the region of £2m-£3m.

“Liverpool FC have agreed personal terms with Dominic Solanke to sign the England youth international this summer,” read a statement on the club’s official website. “The 19-year-old striker will complete the transfer to the Reds on July 1, 2017, upon the expiry of his contract with his current club, Chelsea.”

Solanke has also represented England at every age level from U16 to U21 and is currently in South Korea for the U20 World Cup, where he has so far featured in all three games and scored once to help England into the knockout stages.

The post Liverpool Agree Terms To Sign Chelsea’s Striker Dominic Solanke appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

