Liverpool falter again

Liverpool’s hopes of securing an English Premier League top-four spot suffered another blow on Sunday after a goalless draw against Southampton, following James Milner second-half penalty kick miss.

It was a match the Anfield faithful will want to quickly forget after their team had 65 per cent of the possession.

They also had eight shots on target, as against none by their opponents.

Liverpool rarely tested visiting goalkeeper Fraser Forster even at that.

Their best chance to score came in the 66th minute when they won a penalty kick after Southampton’s Jack Stephens was judged to have handled Lucas’ delivery.

Milner, who had not missed from the spot in the league since November 2009, saw his effort saved by Forster who dived low to his right.

Some seconds earlier, the England goalkeeper had approached the midfielder as he attempted to place the ball on the spot, and the tactic worked in the least.

The draw moves Liverpool up to third, above Manchester City who are on 70 point but have a game in hand.

(Source: NAN)

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

