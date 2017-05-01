Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool Hold On Tight To Third Position

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Emre Can scored a sensational overhead bicycle kick as Liverpool galvanised their grip on third place in the Premier League by winning 1-0 at Watford on Monday. Having seen top-four rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all drop points on Sunday, Liverpool capitalised thanks to Can’s jaw-dropping effort in first-half injury time. The Germany…

