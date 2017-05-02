Liverpool keeps top four hope alive, beating Watford 1-0
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his players to gird their loins for the Premier League run-in after they retained control of their top-four destiny with victory at Watford. Emre Can’s fantastic goal mid-air that earned Liverpool a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Monday that provisionally gave them a three-point cushion over Manchester City in …
