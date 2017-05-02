Pages Navigation Menu

Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, Paul Obazele, others reunite in Busted

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After her impressive performance in Stephanie Linus-Okereke’s award-winning film, “Dry”, legendary actress, Liz Benson is back on the trenches again, featuring in a new movie, “Busted” that is bound to raise the bar in Nollywood when it’s finally released into the market. •Kate, Paul and Liz Benson in Busted The movie, produced by Lisa Onu, …

