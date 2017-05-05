LMC counts gains of the NPFL U-15 tournament
THE recently concluded Nigeria Professional Foot- ball League (NPFL) U-15 Promises Tournament has been described as the jumpstarting of the process for a sustainable youth football culture in the NPFL.
Speaking after the closing ceremonies for the tournament won by Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC, Harry Iwuala, Head of Special Project at the League Management Company (LMC) remarked that participating clubs were enjoined not to see
the tournament as a competition but an activity to implement some of the lessons learnt during the tour of Spain at the instance of LaLiga last year.
“First, it was a platform to expose the young players but most importantly, it was an activity to get the NPFL clubs to set up youth teams as opposed to their practice of what they call Feeder teams made up of largely players who didn’t fit into their main squad but not necessarily young players”, said Iwuala who represented the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko at the finals.
The LMC said part of the objective of creating youth teams in NPFL clubs is to grow a club phi- losophy and raise a pool of young players that will continually replace the older ones.
“What we have done over the last one month is not basically to see which club is the best, we never set out to make them competitive because that will defeat the essence of having a stream of young players who will transit to the main squad. This was simply a beginning of a sustainable platform to identify local talents, harness them and offer them a career”, Iwuala continued.
He admitted that the implementation hasn’t hit the perfect mark but that a lot has been learnt from this pilot scheme.
“It was basically a trial scheme and we have taken notes of the gaps as much as we also took cognizance of the positives. The good aspects will be improved on while we will work to remedy all observed weaknesses.
“Most of the clubs simply went to town and gath- ered young players from neighbourhoods but our objective is for them to set up cadres of youth teams from 8 years to 15, provide youth coaches and then train the players.
“In the long run, it is the clubs that will benefit from it as they will have a ready pool of young tal- ents to recruit into the main squad and reduce their spending on transfers. They also will make money in the sale of these players to clubs within and out- side the country”, concluded the LMC official.
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!