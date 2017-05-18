Pages Navigation Menu

LMC, FIRS launches NPFL-VAT Wonder Goal – Vanguard

LMC, FIRS launches NPFL-VAT Wonder Goal
Ahead the start of second round of matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (2016/17) season, the League Management Company (LMC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) are partnering to resuscitate the Wonder Goal series.
LMC To Reward VAT Goal Of The Week With N150kComplete Sports Nigeria

