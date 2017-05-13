LMC sanctions Gombe United for unruly conduct of supporters

•Fined N3.25m and two match stadium ban

Gombe United came under grave reprimand and financial sanctions by the League Management Company (LMC) for various breaches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules arising from disruptive conduct of their supporters and officials in a rescheduled Match Day 19 fixture against Rangers International.

The LMC in a separate letter to goalkeeper Emmanuel Fabiyi of Gombe United sympathised with him for the assault by the club supporters but also warned him against making comments in the media that portray the league in bad light and reminded him of the rules guiding public utterances of players and officials

In a summary jurisdiction notice issued the club late Friday, Gombe United were cited for breach of Rules B.13.18, C9 and C1.

Supporters of the club were adjudged to have thrown objects towards the field of play including stones hurled at a player of Rangers international during the match and which amounted to a breach of Rule B13.18 punishable under Rule B15.16.

Gombe United supporters were also cited for encroachment on the technical area and on the field of play at the end of the match which also was in breach of Rule B13.18 and punishable under Rule B15.16.

The third charge against the club was for failure to ensure the proper conduct of club officials, particularly those who occupied the technical bench in breach of Rule C9.

Lastly, Gombe United was found to have been in breach of Rule C1, punishable under Rule B15.16 in that some of the club’s supporters assaulted their goalkeeper thereby failing to show sportsmanship and or acting in a manner capable of bringing the League to disrepute.

For these breaches, the LMC exercised its summary jurisdiction and imposed a fine totaling N3.25M including a two home match stadium closure to supporters, funding the medical expenses of the goalkeeper, Emmanuel Fabiyi and also ensuring that the supporters who assaulted the goalkeeper are apprehended and handed over to the Police for prosecution.

Source: NPFL

The post LMC sanctions Gombe United for unruly conduct of supporters appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

