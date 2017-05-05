Local and mayoral results: Tories advance amid Labour losses – BBC News
Local and mayoral results: Tories advance amid Labour losses
The Conservatives have made the biggest gains by a governing party in a local election for more than 40 years. With five weeks to go to the general election, they gained more than 500 seats and seized 11 extra councils. The gains mainly came at the …
