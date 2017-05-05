Local and mayoral results: Tories advance amid Labour losses – BBC News

Pages Navigation Menu

Local and mayoral results: Tories advance amid Labour losses
The Conservatives have made the biggest gains by a governing party in a local election for more than 40 years. With five weeks to go to the general election, they gained more than 500 seats and seized 11 extra councils. The gains mainly came at the …
Local elections 2017: Six key lessons for the general electionBBC News
Local election results 2017 LIVE: Labour suffers in its heartlands as Tories sweep all before themMirror.co.uk
John McDonnell gets bigger Labour role after local election failuresThe Guardian
Daily Mail –Channel 4 News –Aljazeera.com –Irish Times
all 947 news articles »

