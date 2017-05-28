Compelling Dedication to Work, Enhancing Business with Executive Orders – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Compelling Dedication to Work, Enhancing Business with Executive Orders
THISDAY Newspapers
The executive orders recently signed by acting President Yemi Osinbajo emphasise a resolve to surmount obstructive official and unofficial procedures in the pursuit of economic recovery. But the government must ensure their honest implementation …
Local content in IT procurement: NITDA to enforce compliance of MDAs
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!