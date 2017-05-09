Local inventors should be proud of their innovations — Appzone boss – Vanguard
|
Local inventors should be proud of their innovations — Appzone boss
Vanguard
EXECUTIVE Director, Appzone Limited, Mr. Emeka Emetarom, has said that the view that foreign innovations are better than those made in Nigeria, is wrong and must be changed if Nigeria is to join the league of innovative countries of the world.
